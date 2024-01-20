Live
Machilipatnam MP Balasouri to join JSP very soon
Machilipatnam MP Vallabhaneni Balasouri met JSP president Pawan Kalyan in Hyderabad on Friday.
The meeting assumes significance following Balasouri’s resignation from the YSRCP after the party high command denied him a ticket to contest again from Machilipatnam Lok Sabha constituency.
It is learnt that the JSP chief discussed the current political situation in the State with the MP during the meeting.
Balasouri will join the JSP very soon. He is likely to contest for the ensuing Lok Sabha polls either from Machilipatnam or Guntur.
He said the JSP chief will decide the place from where he has to contest in the coming elections.
