Machilipatnam: People told to wear masks at public places

Machilipatnam: 'Covid mask' awareness rally conducted by the Police department in Machilipatnam on Saturday evoked good response from the people. The rally was organised to create awareness among the people on wearing the mask to check the spread of Covid virus.

District SP M Ravindranath Babu, Additional SP Malik Garg, additional SP (AR) Satyanarayana, Machilipatnam RDO Khaja Vali, Police Unit hospital doctor Jayashri, several hundred police personnel and local people participated in the rally, which was conducted from Lakshmi Talkies centre to district court centre.

Later, an awareness meeting was conducted near Saibaba statue. Addressing the gathering, the SP has stressed up on the need to wear the masks in the public places to prevent the spread of virus and get protected from coronavirus. The participants held placards giving message to the people on importance of wearing masks.

Police personnel and other denizens took part in the awareness rally.