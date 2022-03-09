Machilipatnam: Seven women cops get awards

Machilipatnam: Krishna district Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal congratulated the women constables and presented merit awards to them during a programme on International Women's Day at the district police office in Machilipatnam on Tuesday.

Constables who received the awards were - P Nagakalyani, Chilakalpudi police station; R Naga Saraswati, Disha mahila police station; M Siva Parvati, Kalidindi PS; D Hema, Penuganchiprolu police station; BRV Padmaja, Nuzvid town PS; K Siva Parvati, Challapalli PS; and V Rasi, AR police station.