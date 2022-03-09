  • Menu
Machilipatnam: Seven women cops get awards

Women constables showing their merit awards at district police office in Machilipatnam on Tuesday
Women constables showing their merit awards at district police office in Machilipatnam on Tuesday

Highlights

Machilipatnam: Krishna district Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal congratulated the women constables and presented merit awards to them during a programme on International Women's Day at the district police office in Machilipatnam on Tuesday.

Constables who received the awards were - P Nagakalyani, Chilakalpudi police station; R Naga Saraswati, Disha mahila police station; M Siva Parvati, Kalidindi PS; D Hema, Penuganchiprolu police station; BRV Padmaja, Nuzvid town PS; K Siva Parvati, Challapalli PS; and V Rasi, AR police station.

