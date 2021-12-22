Machilipatnam: SP Siddharth Kaushal warns of stern action against black marketing of tickets

Machilipatnam: Krishna District Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal along with revenue officials conducted surprise inspections at cinema theatres in Machilipatnam on Wednesday. He enquired about the prices of online tickets and implementation of GO 35 on fixing prices of movie tickets.

The SP along with Bandar RDO Khaja Vali, DSP Masoom Bhasha, Municipal Commissioner Siva Ramakrishna and other police personnel inspected Revathi Theatre. They checked the tickets of the audience and enquired about the price and also enquired about the price collected for parking vehicles in the theatre. They enquired whether food items were sold at MRP at the theatre. They inspected the seating inside the hall and checked whether the management was following Covid rules or not.

Later briefing the media, SP Kaushal said that they inspected Revathi Theatre and enquired if they were selling the tickets as prescribed by the government. The SP warned that stern action will be taken as per law against the management, if tickets sold in black. He further said measures should be taken to regulate traffic outside the cinema hall to ensure free movement of vehicles. The SP appealed to the people to inform them, if they come to know that tickets are sold at higher prices or in black market. The inspection was made in response to the orders issued by the government.