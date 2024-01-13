  • Menu
Madakasira constituency in-charge Gundumala Tippeswamy congratulates Virendra Hegde for adopting 5 mandals

Madakasira constituency in-charge Gundumala Tippeswamy congratulated Virendra Hegde for adoption and development of five mandals in Madakashira constituency and Madakashira Municipality, a backward area of Madakashira Constituency

Through the Sri Dharmasthala Rural Development trust, they aim to provide job opportunities for women, students, farmers, and youth in the region.

Activities related to this program will commence soon, as informed by Mr. Dinesh Garu, Director of Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatha Swamy Rural Development Trust, and Mr. Gundumala Tippeswamy.



