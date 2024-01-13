Live
- Sumalatha's Political Future Hangs in the Balance as Lok Sabha Elections Loom in Mandya
- Historic Government Kannada Boys' School Faces Demolition for Multiplex Parking Lot
- Lohri Celebrations: Punjabis to organise Lohri Mela on Sunday
- Instagram Co-Founders Shut Down AI News App Artifact, Citing Market Challenges
- TDP to conduct Mega Blood Donation Camp at Kalyandurgam on January 18
- Sankranti Rangoli competitions held at Jana Sena party office in Dharmavaram
- Round table conducted on problems faced by BCs
- Weekly Market Review 13-01-2024
- Madakasira constituency in-charge Gundumala Tippeswamy congratulates Virendra Hegde for adopting 5 mandals
- Antum Naqvi script history, only Zimbabwe player to hit 300 in any representative cricket
Just In
Madakasira constituency in-charge Gundumala Tippeswamy congratulates Virendra Hegde for adopting 5 mandals
Highlights
Madakasira constituency in-charge Gundumala Tippeswamy congratulated Virendra Hegde for adoption and development of five mandals in Madakashira constituency and Madakashira Municipality, a backward area of Madakashira Constituency
Madakasira constituency in-charge Gundumala Tippeswamy congratulated Virendra Hegde for adoption and development of five mandals in Madakashira constituency and Madakashira Municipality, a backward area of Madakashira Constituency
Through the Sri Dharmasthala Rural Development trust, they aim to provide job opportunities for women, students, farmers, and youth in the region.
Activities related to this program will commence soon, as informed by Mr. Dinesh Garu, Director of Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatha Swamy Rural Development Trust, and Mr. Gundumala Tippeswamy.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS