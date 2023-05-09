Madakasira: Nolambarajas contributed greatly to spread of Pasupatism says Historian

Madakasira (Anantapur) : The big pillar inscription in front of Hemavati Siddheswara Temple, 34 kms from Madakasira in Sri Satya Sai district, contains details of Nolamba Pallava clan, the religious dharma followed by the Nolamba kings and the implementation of educational system.

MyNaa Swamy, a historian who is researching on the rich Nolambavadi kingdom centered on Hemavati (Henjeru), revealed the contents of large pillar inscription. He described the religion, education system and their art of sculpture of Nolamba Pallavas as very great. Iriva Nolamba Dilipa Raja was ordered to engrave this pillar inscription on Makara Sankranthi Day in January 943AD.

The names of the kings from Trinetra Pallava to Iriva Nolamba, the progenitor of the Nolamba Pallava clan, are there on the pillar. “They are the descendants of Mukkanti Isvara, the progenitor of their clan is Trinayana King, and they are the descendants of the Pallavas,” he said. Based on this, Hemavati inscription can be called as Nolamba Pallava prasasti inscription, explained MyNaa Swamy.

Iriva Nolamba Diliparaja ruled from 940 to 969 AD. Trinayana, Mangala, Simhapota, Charuponnera, Polachora, Mahendradhiraja, Ayyapadeva, Anniga Veera Nolamba, Irivanolamba kings names are mentioned in the inscription. The greatness of Nolamba Pallavas and Ghatikasthanas was they gave lands for the development of education, provided free food for those learning education and constructed boarding facilities etc. Lakulisha, the Shaivite preacher and founder of Pasupata sect, was considered an incarnation of Lord Shiva. Influenced by Lakulishu’s teachings, the Nolambarajas greatly contributed to the spread of Pasupatism in their kingdom. The disciples of Lakulisha established monasteries in Nolambavadi. The Nolambarajas made large donations of land for the maintenance of monasteries.

One of the disciples of Lakulisha, Muninatha Chilluka Bhattaraka lived in Hemavati. His disciples believed that Muninatha Chilluka Bhattaraka was another incarnation of Lakulishu, the first in the Pashupata Sutra Guru lineage. Iriva Nolamba alias Diliparaja, Rajaguru Chilluka Bhattaraka Matha in AD.

The pillar inscription says that land was donated in 943 AD. The inscription is in Sanskrit and ancient Kannada. The letters are most beautiful. The four-faced pillar has an inscription in 72 lines. The first face is in Sanskrit, while the second face is in Kannada.

The inscription begins with….”Swasti Sreemaneeswara vamsaja triayanaha Kaancheepatir Pallava jaataha Tatkulajaha Kiraata nripati”. The name of the king -Iriva Nolamba Diliparaja, the year of donation... Sobhakrit- Uttarayana Sankranti (943 January) is written in two and three faces. About the recipient of the donation-Raja guru Sriman Muninatha Chilluka Bhattaraka is written in three and four faces, Swamy added.