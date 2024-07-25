Madanapalle fire accident: CID intensifies probe, special CS conducts review

The investigation into the recent fire accident at the Madanapalle Sub-Collector's office is progressing swiftly, with Andhra Pradesh CID Chief Ravi Shankar Ayyannar visiting the site on Thursday to assess the situation.

The fire, which occurred on Sunday at approximately 11:24 PM, resulted in significant damage, destroying essential computers and files within the office. Reports indicate that the office was occupied by senior office assistant Gautam and several staff members moments before the blaze was set.

In response to the incident, local police have launched an investigation, questioning RDO Hari Prasad, who works at the Sub-Collector's office, along with 37 other staff members and former RDO Murali. Authorities have seized their cellphones to analyse call data records, focusing on any suspicious communications made around the time of the fire.

Simultaneously, RP Sisodia, Special Chief Secretary of the Revenue Department, conducted a review regarding assigned lands, meeting with the Collectors of Annamayya, Chittoor, and Tirupati districts. The discussion aimed to probe irregularities occurring during the previous YSRCP government.