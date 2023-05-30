Madanapalle medical college works move at a snail’s pace

Madanapalle : The works on the long-awaited government medical college at Madanapalle, a divisional headquarter are moving at a snail’s pace. The medical college was the long-cherished dream and was achieved by the people of Madanapalle area only after prolonged struggles after the YSRCP government decided to set up a medical college in every division in the state.

Madanapalle was one of the biggest divisions when it was in Chittoor district with 32 mandals but was at the receiving end since independence and remained much neglected in various aspects like roads, rail, irrigation, education and also healthcare. In case of any medical emergencies, the people in the division were forced to go to Tirupati which is 120 km away or to Bengaluru city 50 km away in Karnataka.

Following the government policy to set up medical colleges in the divisions where there is no government medical college, at last, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy through virtual mode performed Bhumi Puja for Rs 475 crore Madanapalle government medical and nursing colleges on June 1, 2021 but the works began after finalisation of tenders and other formalities as per schedule a year later in June 2022 on the sprawling 95.44 acre site, 4 km from Madanapalle town.

The Andhra Pradesh Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (APMSIDC) was the executive agency for the construction which was taken up by Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL). The medical college project has more than two dozen works with a total built up area of 13,31824 sq.ft, including construction of medical, nursing colleges, quarters for teaching, non-teaching and nursing staff separately.

The other facilities proposed include Dharmashala for the patient attendants stay, canteen, central drug store, power house, oxygen plant, bio medical waste, sewage treatment plant (STP), effluent treatment plant (ETP), medical, non-medical staff quarters, hostels for girls and boys residence.

As per the schedule, the commencement of the work was June 1, 2022 and completion of the construction is November 2024 i,e, 30 months. Though one year passed, levelling work began only last week, giving scope for doubts on the completion of the Rs 475 crore project in another 18 months i.e in November, next year as per schedule.

However, a senior officer of the construction firm ‘Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL), Hyderabad, said it took some time for them to procure all required materials, men and machinery. After the site levelling is completed, the construction work will begin and go on a fast track as everything is ready so as to complete all the works as per schedule i.e by November next year.

Social activist and Madanapalle Zilla Sadhana Samithi president PTM Siva Prasad said the government without waiting for the completion of works should start the medical college in a available government building or in a rented building, to commence the admissions in the ensuing academic year and provide funds for the development of the district hospital in Madanapalle, which will be attached to the government medical college, to ensure required facilities for the offering MBBS course with 150 seats.

The opening of medical college pave the way for improving medical facilities in Madanapalle and avoid going all the way to Bengaluru or Tirupati for better treatment, particularly during road accidents which are increasing, he said, reiterating his appeal to the government to start the medical college immediately.