Madanapalle MLA Basha organises poor feeding

Madanapalle(Annamayya district): YSRCP leaders and activists celebrated MLA Mohammad Nawaz Basha’s birthday across the town on Monday.

Participating in the celebration organised by Agriculture Market Committee chairman Saradamma and committee Director Srinivasulu, the MLA cut a cake and distributed it among party activists including Municipal Councillors, ZPTC, MPTC members and party functionaries. Marking the occasion Annadanam was conducted in the market yard.

Speaking on the occasion, Nawaz Basha reaffirmed his commitment to the allround development of Madanapalle constituency and added that people can approach him any time for any help. The birthday celebration was observed in Velugu Patasala, Neerugatlapalli and four more places in the town in which MLA participated. Municipal vice-chairman Jinka Chalapathi, councillor Khaja and others were present.