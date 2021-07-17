Madanapalli: 3 from Chittoor appointed to nominated posts

Madanapalli: YSRCP leader from Madanapalli town Gundluru Shamim Aslam has been appointed as AP Mineral Development Corporation (APMDC) Chairman by the government on Saturday.

It may be noted here that the government on Saturday announced the chairmen posts of 135 Corporation in the state. Shamim is the only person from the ruling party from Chittoor district who got the state-level chairman post.

A Muslim woman from a humble background Shamim who entered into politics, 30 years back as a Congress activist rose step by step to the position of a state level corporation chairman with her sheer hard work. She was elected five times as municipal councillor and unsuccessfully fought as Congress candidate in 2004 to the Assembly and also Municipal chairman post as YSRCP candidate in 2014.

Shamim, who was loyal to late Y S Rajasekhar Reddy and had good contacts with him and also with Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, later joined YSRCP after it was formed. She is a trusted follower of Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy and his MP son Mithun Reddy which helped her get the post.

Speaking to media at her residence here after her appointment to the nominated post, Shamim profusely thanked Jagan Mohan Reddy, Minister Ramachandra Reddy, Mithun Reddy and also local MLA Navaz Basha.

Two YSRCP leaders from Punganur were also appointed to state level bodies. Kondaveti Nagabhushanam, former municipal chairman, was appointed as the Folk and Creative Arts Academy while YSRCP minority wing state president Khadar Basha as Waqf Board Chairman. Both the leaders are close to Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy and are loyal YSRCP party activists.

YSRCP leader from Nagari Reddivari Chakrapani Reddy was appointed as Srisailam Devasthanam Chairman. Chakrpani is a close relative of veteran Congress leader Reddivari Chenga Reddy.