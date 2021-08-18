Madanapalli: 30-year-old man rapes a minor girl

Madanapalli (Chittoor): A 13-year-old girl was raped by a 30-year-old man at Gowthami Nagar in Madanapalli on Tuesday. According to Two Town CI Narsimhulu, the girl studying class 8 was raped by Naresh, who is also a resident of the same area. Naresh got married five years back and he has a 3-year-old son and he is working in a tractor finance office in the town. While the girl was going in front of his house on Tuesday morning, Naresh asked her to come into his house and assaulted her sexually.

After she returned to her house, the parents were informed about the heinous act committed by Naresh and they approached the police and lodged a complaint.

The Two Town Police have registered a case under Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and launched a manhunt to nab the culprit who took to his heels after learning that a police complaint was registered. The victim was sent for medical examination at the Madanapalli Government Hospital.