Madigas are worst-hit by Jagan rule: Madiga Dandora

Kurnool: The founder-president of Rayalaseema Madiga Dandora, Ananta Ratnam Madiga, reiterated that people of Madiga community will extend full support to Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu to become the CM of Andhra Pradesh. While addressing ‘Tirugubatu Mahasabha’ conducted at Dr BR Ambedkar Bhavan in Kurnool town on Monday, he said the people of Madiga community are facing hard time in YSRC government. ‘Atrocities on people of this community are registering on a larger scale. CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, despite well aware of the atrocities, is least concerned to render justice to the community people,’ he alleged. Ananta Ratnam further alleged that Jagan has stopped several welfare schemes meant for SCs. Best available schools are like a boon to the students of downtrodden communities and Jagan had stopped such a scheme, he alleged. He further stated that SCs are the worst victims in Jagan government. For a long time, the SCs were demanding ABCD categorisation, but Jagan, during his five-year tenure, never spoke a word about this.

Speaking about Chandrababu Naidu, Ratnam said Naidu has supported the categorisation and rendered justice to all sections of people in education, employment and welfare schemes. Lauding that Chandrababu has relentlessly strived for the betterment of SC community people, he said that several families have earned bread and butter after benefitting from National Schedule Castes Finance and Development Corporation (NSFDC) scheme. Almost all schemes, which have benefitted the SCs, were stopped by Jagan Mohan Reddy, he criticised.

Ratnamsaid the people of SC community have determined to teach a befitting lesson to Jagan Mohan Reddy in the coming general election. The community people have come on to one platform and took an oath to support Chandrababu Naidu, Ratnam asserted. Prior to addressing ‘Tirugubatu Mahasabha’, a massive rally was taken out from Krishnadeva Raya Circle to Ambedkar Bhavan. Kommupalem Srinivasulu Madiga, N Soma Sundaram Madiga, B James Madiga, Darur James Madiga, EddulaThyagaraj Madiga and others participated.