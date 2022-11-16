Mafia ruling the roost in AP, alleges Chandrababu Naidu

Kurnool: TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu asked howYSRCP governmentthat can't even mend roads can build three capitals for the state. Naidu during a brief halt at Kodumur here addressed a gathering on Wednesday evening. Before addressing the gathering, he paid floral tributes at the statue of former chief minister Kotla Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy.

Addressing the people as part of Badude Badudu at Kodumuru and Pathikonda, Naidu said that Andhra Pradesh state tops in farmer suicides in the country and corruption is ruling the roost. From sand mafia to liquor and land grabbing, gambling to settlements, mafia rule is going on in the state, he alleged.

He said almost all irrigation projects were taken up during the TDP government which sanctioned Rs. 5,500 crore for Handri-Neeva. The TDP government also allotted 10,000 acre at Orvakal for industrial corridor. But nothing has been developed.

TDP chief said not even a single work was done in the three-and-a-half years of Jagan government. "The only achievement of the government is filing false cases against the people who point out government the failures. The CID department in the state has become completely useless," he said. He said he would not spare any corrupt official when the TDP comes to office and added that corruption was taking place on a larger scale under the Jagan rule.

Predicting that winds of cycle (TDP) will blow away the YSRCP government, Naidu said good days are ahead and asked the people to support the party in the ensuing general election.

He said Jagan is the first CM to impose tax on waste and urged the people to bring back 'golden era' of TDP. After Badude Badudu programme at Pathikonda, Naidu left for Adoni where he will have a night halt.

The visit of Naidu enthused his party supporters as thousands accorded a grand welcome to him.

On Thursday morning, he will again participate in the roadshow at Adoni and Yemmiganaur.