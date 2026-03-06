Maha Kumbhabhishekam from today

Vijayawada: The Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada is all set to conduct the three-day Maha Kumbhabhishekam Mahotsavam beginning on March 6 with elaborate religious rituals and ceremonies.

Ahead of the event, temple Trust Board Chairman Borra Radhakrishna alias Gandhi and Executive Officer VK Seena Naik inspected the arrangements and reviewed preparations to ensure the smooth conduct of the sacred rituals and the convenience of devotees.

On Thursday, the temple premises witnessed a spiritually vibrant atmosphere as the Hanuman flags were ceremonially hoisted atop the Vimana Gopuram. The ritual was performed by Executive Officer Seena Naik in the presence of Deputy Chief Priest Shandilya and other members of the priestly team amid Vedic chanting and traditional rituals.

As part of the Kumbhabhishekam programme, the priests will take out a ceremonial procession carrying sacred kalashams from Sri Kanaka Durga Nagar to Indrakeeladri at 7 am on Friday. This will be followed by Yagashala Pravesam and Ganapati Puja at 8 am. Later in the evening, the rituals will continue with Ankurarpana at 4 pm, and the first day’s ceremonies will conclude with Mantrapushpam at 7 pm, temple officials said.

Arjitha Sevas cancelled

In view of the ongoing Maha Kumbhabhishekam rituals at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy temple atop Indrakeeladri, all Arjitha Sevas have been cancelled from March 6 to 9, temple Executive Officer VK Seena Naik said. He stated that as per the Vedic Committee’s decision, all special pujas and services during these four days would be performed by the temple authorities under the Sarkar Seva system.

The EO also informed that Antaralaya Darshan of Goddess Kanaka Durga will remain suspended from March 6 to 8, and devotees would be allowed darshan only through the Mukha Mandapam and Sarva Darshan queue lines.