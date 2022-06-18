Maha Samprokshana of Vakula Matha temple on June 23

Tirupati : Minister for energy, environment and forests Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy said that the Maha Samprokshana and 'Prana Pratishta' of Vakula Matha idol will be held on June 23.

Speaking to media at the newly built Vakula Matha temple on Peruru Banda in Patakalva village near Tirupati on Saturday, the Minister said that the temple was developed with the cooperation of TTD and several others.

Saying that the temple was neglected for hundreds of years, Peddireddi said that when the issue was taken to the notice of the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, he talked to the TTD officials and convinced them to take up its development.

TTD has fought for several years in the High Court and Supreme Court on temple issues and finally won the legal battle. He said that so far only Tirumala and Srisailam temples were having golden gopurams and Vakula Matha temple will become the third one to have that.

A total of 83.41 acres were provided to the temple for future expansion. As there is ample space, TTD may bring kalyana mandapams and choultries in future as there was no space for expansion in Tiruchanoor and Srinivasa Mangapuram. TTD JEO V Veerabrahmam, PRO T Ravi, district public relations officer Balakondaiah and others were present.

Meanwhile, the Ankurarpanam for the temple Maha Samprokshana programme began on Saturday. Various programmes will be held daily till June 23. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will attend the Maha Samprokshanam of the temple.