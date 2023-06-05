Maha Somprokshana begins at TTD Jammu temple

Tirupati: The Maha Samprokshana fete of the newly-built Sri Venkateswara temple at Majin village in Jammu on the banks of Suryaputri river commenced on Sunday morning.

The Agama tradition of Panchagavya Prashana was performed with Punyahavachanam with Gomutram and Gomayam (cow dung). Thereafter, 18 homa Kundas were installed at yagashala where vastu homa, Akalmasha Prayaschita homa and Raksha Bandhanam rituals were performed.

Later in the evening, Agnipratista, Kumbhasthapana, Kumbha Aradhana and Visesha homas were conducted.

One of chief archakas of temple Venugopal Dikshitulu, Kankana Bhattar Ramakrishna Dikshitulu, DyEO Gunabhushana Reddy and others were present, according to a TTD release.