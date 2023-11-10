Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde offers prayers at Tirumala

TIRUPATI: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde along with his family came to Tirumala. The Maharashtra CM reached Tirupati in a special flight on Thursday night and reached Tirumala by road. On Friday morning, he visited temple during the Abhishek Seva.

Later, the TTD officials offered blessings of Vedic scholars to the Shinde couple in Ranganayakula mandapam. Shinde's family members paid their respects by breaking coconuts at Akhiland.

CM Shinde was accompanied by TTD Governing Council members Saurabh Bhora and Milind Narvekar from Maharashtra. They personally took care of all the arrangements. After offering prayers to Lord Venkateswara Swamy, Shinde returned to Mumbai from Tirumala.