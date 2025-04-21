Maharashtra Water Resources Dept officials visit Polavaram Project

Polavaram: The officials from Maharashtra Water Resources Department visited Polavaram project and Pattiseema Lift Irrigation Scheme on Sunday. The delegation included Secretary of Maharashtra Water Resources Department Sanjay Belsare, Executive Director of Godavari River Management Division Santosh Teermanwar, Chief Engineer of Water Resources Department, Pune Hanumant Gunale, and Chief Engineer of CDO Nashik Division Ashish Deogade.

At the Polavaram Project, the officials thoroughly inspected key components such as spillway, spillway gates, fish ladder, upper and lower coffer dams, diaphragm wall construction site, and Polavaram Hydroelectric Power Station. They gained insights into the advanced technology used for the diaphragm wall construction, machinery involved, and the materials utilised.

AP Water Resources Department officials highlighted the unique features of the fish ladder, explaining that it was specifically designed for the Pulas fish, which swims against the current during Godavari River floods. They noted that this is a one-of-a-kind structure in India, constructed exclusively for this species.

Later, the Maharashtra officials proceeded to visit Pattiseema Lift Irrigation scheme, where they examined the pump house and the four bays. Andhra Pradesh officials explained that during Godavari River floods, water is diverted through Pattiseema to irrigate the Krishna Delta and other regions, emphasising that the lift irrigation scheme was completed in record time.

The visiting Maharashtra officials were felicitated by Polavaram Project Chief Engineer K Narasimha Murthy with shawls. Detailed briefings on the Polavaram Project and Pattiseema Lift Irrigation Scheme were provided by Chief Engineer K Narasimha Murthy, Executive Engineer D Srinivas, Assistant Executive Engineers Padma Kumar and Anil Kumar, and Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited’s Chief Operating Officer Satish Babu Angara and Deputy General Manager

Murali Pammi.