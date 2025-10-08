Maharshi Valmiki celebrations organised

Kurnool: Birth anniversary celebrations of Sri Valmiki Maharshi was held at the Kurnool Zilla Praja Parishad office on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, ZP CEO G Nasara Reddy said that Sri Valmiki Maharshi is an ancient Indian sage and the first poet who wrote the epic Ramayana. “He first lived as a thief named Ratnakara, after encountering Narada, he did penance and transformed into a sage and became Valmiki.

He is famous as a great spiritual teacher who wrote the Ramayana in his life and gave direction to Hinduism,” he said.

He added that the way he became a Maharshi from a common man, is an inspiration to many people, and everyone should celebrate Valmiki Jayanti together and remember his services, he said in his speech.

Kodumuru MPDO, administrative officers and office staff participated in this programme.