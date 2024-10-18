Maharshi Valmiki hailed for his humane teachings

Rajamahendravaram: The Minister for Tourism, Culture, and Cinematography, Kandula Durgesh emphasised the importance of following the teachings of Maharshi Valmiki, who wrote about noble ideals and human values. The minister paid homage to Valmiki by garlanding his portrait.

Speaking at a programme held in Kaldari village of Undrajavaram mandal, as part of ‘Palle Panduga,’ minister highlighted how Valmiki, through the Ramayana, demonstrated that an ordinary person can write a remarkable work if they are determined to reform their life. He stated that Valmiki illustrated how public life should be modelled through the story of Lord Rama.

District Medical and Health Officer Dr K Venkateswara Rao also praised Valmiki, calling his life exemplary and a guiding light for the world. The Medical Health Department celebrated Valmiki Jayanti at the District Medical and Health Department office.

District School Education Officer K Vasudeva Rao remarked that Valmiki conveyed human relationships and social values through the story of Lord Rama. The district education department held a significant celebration of Valmiki Jayanti at the Kotagummam centre, paying homage to him as well. Officials from the education department, including V Venkataraju, Chayadevi, Gourishankar, and B Dilip Kumar were present.