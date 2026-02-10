Mahashivaratri Brahmotsavams continue with sacred rituals

Srisailam: The eleven-day Mahashivaratri Brahmotsavams, being conducted with Navahnika Deeksha at the revered Srisailam Devasthanam, continued with religious fervour on the second day on Monday. On this occasion, special pujas were performed for Sri Swamy and Ammavarlu as part of the ongoing Brahmotsavam rituals associated with the auspicious Mahashivaratri festival.

Subsequently, special worship was offered to Sri Chandeeswara Swamy in the Yagashala. Japas and parayanams were performed for universal welfare.

In accordance with Agama Shastra traditions, rituals such as Mandaparadhanas, Panchavarana Archanas, Japa Anushthanams, Nitya Havanams, Rudra Homam and Chandi Homam were carried out by the temple priests in a highly sanctified manner.

Temple authorities stated that Pradosha Kala pujas, Japa Anushthanams, Rudra Parayanams and homams will be performed in the evening as part of the day’s ritual schedule.

These ceremonies form an integral part of the Brahmotsavams and are aimed at invoking divine blessings for devotees and the well-being of the world.

As part of the Vahana Sevas during the Brahmotsavams, the Brungi Vahana Seva will be held on Monday evening.

The Utsava Murthies of Sri Swamy and Ammavarlu will be seated on the Brungi Vahanam at the Akkamahadevi Alankara Mandapam and special pujas will be performed, followed by a grand Gramotsavam along the main streets of Srisailam. The procession will feature a rich display of traditional and folk art forms including Nadaswaram, Kolatam, Chekka Bhajana, Kerala Chandi Melam, Veerabhadra Dolu Kunitha, Karnataka Janj Pathak drums, Gorava dance, Thappeta Chindu, Nandi Kola Seva, tribal Chenchu dances and various other cultural performances, adding colour and cultural grandeur to the celebrations.