Mahila JAC leaders meet Union Minister over Amaravati

Vijayawada: The leaders of Amaravati Women Joint Action Committee met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at Jakkula Nekkalam village in Gannavaram mandal on Wednesday and submitted a memorandum to her narrating the woes of Amaravati farmers who sacrificed 33,000 acres of land for the capital city of Amaravati.



The women leaders including Sunkara Padmasri, Akkineni Vanaja, Gadde Anuradha, Narla Malati, Chennupati Usha Rani, appealed to the Union minister to continue the capital city at Amaravati. They pointed out all the political parties are supporting the Amaravati except YSR Congress party. They recalled that the BJP also supported the capital city at Amaravati.

Later, addressing the media the women leaders hoped that the Centre would respond favourably to their demand. They demanded that Jagan administration change its attitude and continue the capital city at Amaravati. They affirmed that they would continue their agitation for the capital city.