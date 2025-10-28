Maid arrested for stealing gold worth Rs one crore

Vijayawada: Vijayawada police have cracked a major theft case and arrested a woman domestic worker involved in stealing gold ornaments worth Rs 1 crore. The accused, identified as Chipurupalli Sumalatha alias Latha, a resident of Chiluku Durgaiah Street, Suryaraopet, was found in possession of 837 grams of gold jewellery,which has been recovered by the police.

Acting swiftly on a complaint lodged by the house owner, police solved the case within hours under the supervision of NTR District Police Commissioner SV Rajasekhar Babu. Following his directions, East Zone In-charge DCP KGV Saritha formed special teams led by South Zone ACP D Pawan Kumar and Suryaraopet Inspector Shaik Ahmed Ali. Using advanced technology, police traced and arrested Latha on Monday. During the press conference, Police Commissioner Rajasekhar Babu said that the accused had been working as a maid for two years at a house in Suryaraopet. She gradually stole gold ornaments whenever she got the opportunity and quit the job six months ago. When the owners searched for their ornaments on October 26 and couldn’t find them, they filed a complaint. Upon interrogation, Latha confessed to the theft.

CP Rajasekhar Babu appreciated the special teams for their swift action and praised ACP Pawan Kumar, Inspector Ahmed Ali, and their staff for successfully solving the case. DCPs KGV Saritha, K Tirumaleswara Reddy, and Crime ADCP M Raja Rao were present.