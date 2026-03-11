LS takes up resolution to remove Speaker

New Delhi: Lok Sabha on Tuesday took up the resolution for the removal of Speaker Om Birla, moved by Congress MP Mohammed Jawed for discussion.

The Lower House witnessed a heated debate right away, with Opposition members questioning the validity of a person from the panel of chairpersons, decided by the Speaker, presiding over the proceedings.

Congress MPs K C Venugopal and Gaurav Gogoi pointed out the deputy Speaker’s post remaining vacant.

Proceedings began on a rocky note in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday (March 10, 2026) as Opposition protested against the Election Commission of India (ECI) inside the Lok Sabha and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the Rajya Sabha.

Earlier in the day in the Rajya Sabha, Opposition members raised the matter of SIR in several states but Chairman C P Radhakrishnan denied them, saying that a debate on electoral reforms was already over in the previous session and all members were given time to speak then. Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge called the process “fraud” but the Chairman intervened and denied his remarks.

The Opposition walked out after brief protests inside the House by sloganeering and displaying placards.