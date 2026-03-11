New Guv Shukla to take oath today

Hyderabad: Newly appointed Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla arrived in Hyderabad on Tuesday. He was received at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, IT Minister D Sridhar Babu, state government protocol advisor Harkara Venugopal, Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao, Director General of Police B Shivdhar Reddy and Principal Secretary to Governor M Dana Kishore.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy briefly interacted with the Governor at the airport and introduced the officials accompanying him on the occasion.

Shiv Pratap Shukla is scheduled to take oath as the Governor of Telangana on Wednesday (March 11). The oath of office will be administered by Chief Justice of Telangana High Court Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh at a ceremony to be held at Lok Bhavan. Officials are making necessary arrangements for the swearing-in ceremony.

The appointment comes as part of the recent reshuffle of Governors by the Centre. In the reshuffle, Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma has been transferred to Maharashtra, while Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla has been appointed as the new Governor of Telangana. Senior government officials are coordinating arrangements for the ceremony, which is expected to be attended by ministers, senior bureaucrats and other dignitaries.