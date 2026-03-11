No LPG crisis, claims Centre

New Delhi: The Central government on Tuesday said there is no shortage of LPG in the country and that supplies have stabilised after concerns were raised about a possible shortage of commercial cylinders.

Government sources said oil refineries have increased LPG production by around 10% following directions issued earlier and that additional administrative measures have been put in place to prevent hoarding and malpractice. Authorities have also extended the monitoring period from 21 days to 25 days to check irregularities in LPG distribution and ensure adequate supply, the sources said.Officials clarified that the government has invoked provisions under the Essential Commodities Act to curb hoarding and ensure smooth distribution. They highlighted that the Essential Services Maintenance Act has not been invoked.

“There was a temporary concern, but the situation has been resolved now,” government sources said, adding that all refineries are currently operating at 100% capacity to maintain supplies.

According to officials, India remains in a much better position than several other countries in managing energy supplies despite global disruptions triggered by geopolitical tensions and supply chain pressures.

Government officials are also in regular contact with several countries to ensure that India’s energy requirements continue to be met without disruption. Ministries and energy companies are coordinating with international suppliers to ensure there is no halt in the supply chain, sources said. “India has sufficient energy sources available and is well-prepared to deal with the situation,” the sources said.