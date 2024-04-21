Major Blow to YCP in Denduluru as MLA Abbayya Chaudhary's Brother Joins TDP**

In a significant setback for the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YCP) in Denduluru, MLA Abbayya Chaudhary's brother Bharat Bhushan made headlines less than 24 hours after his nomination. Bharat Bhushan made sensational comments criticizing Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy's behavior and denounced the alleged stone attack as fabricated.

Bharat Bhushan, who joined the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) under the leadership of Chintamaneni Prabhakar, expressed his dissatisfaction with the behavior of YCP leaders, leading to his decision to leave the party. He openly stated, "The behavior of these YCP leaders is not correct, and we cannot continue to be a part of the party."

Following Bharat Bhushan's defection, about 15 families from Ammapalem village in Pedavegi Mandal also decided to leave YCP and join TDP. They cited their support for TDP's development initiatives and praised the "Babu Super 6" schemes.

Chintamaneni Prabhakar warmly welcomed Bharat Bhushan into the TDP fold, along with several other leaders and workers who recently switched allegiance from YCP to TDP. With the upcoming elections approaching, the momentum seems to be shifting towards TDP in Denduluru, as more and more people are expressing their discontent with the current YCP administration.

Prominent TDP leaders, including Pedavegi mandal party president Boppana Sudha, senior leaders Tatha Satyanarayana, and cluster incharge Manchineni Srinivas, have also joined the party, signaling a significant realignment of political forces in the region.



This sudden wave of defections and support for TDP under Chintamaneni Prabhakar's leadership has raised eyebrows and could potentially reshape the political landscape in Denduluru.

