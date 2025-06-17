Major breakthrough in Kurakulpalli teacher kidnap case

Anantapur: The District Police achieved a significant breakthrough by solving the kidnapping case of a female teacher from Kurakulpalli, Kambadur Mandal.

As per the orders of District Superintendent of Police P Jagadeesh IPS, the Kalyan-durg Sub-Division Police arrested a 10-member gang responsible for the abduc-tion.

The accused, shockingly, were family members of the victim, who allegedly kid-napped her to seize her property. The victim, Maruthamma, a teacher working at MPP School in Kurakulpalli, was kidnapped on June 12 while returning from school with her husband, Eggidi Erriswamy. As per police reports (Cr. No. 49/2025), her father Anand, along with nine others, intercepted the couple using a Bolero and two-wheelers and abducted them.

Maruthamma, working since 2016, had become the main breadwinner for her fa-ther and sister’s families. She purchased gold (about 15 tolas) and a residential plot in Anantapur. Despite her stable job, her family opposed her recent love mar-riage with Erriswamy (already married with two children) and saw the marriage as a threat to their financial support.

In retaliation, the accused kidnapped her with the intention of forcing her to transfer her assets and marry her brother-in-law Ellappa. She was taken to Benga-luru, confined in a relative’s house, tortured, and threatened with death unless she complied.

SP P Jagadeesh directed immediate action, forming special teams led by Kalyan-durg DSP Ravi Babu, including three CIs and SIs. Based on solid leads, the police rescued the victim and arrested the accused on June 15.

The SP commended the swift investigation and arrest made within 72 hours by CI Neelakanteshwara (Kalyandurg Rural), CI Yuvaraju (Kalyandurg Town), CI Venkata-ramana (Rayadurg Rural), SI Praveen (Kambadur), SI Nabi Rasool (Bommanahal), SI Nagamadhulu (Kanekal), and support staff including Rajesh, Khaja, Manjunath, Nagarjuna, Mohan Krishna, Rajyalakshmi, and SB personnel Anjaneyulu and Mo-han.

A Bolero, two-wheelers, and a knife were recovered from the accused. The case underscores the importance of swift action and coordinated policing in dealing with sensitive domestic and property-related crimes.