Major Police Operation Thwarts Fake Gold Scam in Battalapalli Mandal

Battalapalli : A significant police operation led to the arrest of eight individuals involved in a gunfire incident using toy guns near the Ramapuram bus stop. The event, which took place early this morning, is linked to a notorious fake gold scam perpetrated by a group of habitual offenders from Shikari Palem.

The police operation was launched by Sri Satya Sai, the District Superintendent of Police, who formed four specialized teams under the supervision of Deputy Superintendent of Police, Dharmavaram. The crackdown resulted in the arrests of those involved in the altercation, which was centered around a planned sale of fake gold valued at ₹15 lakhs.

Arrested Individuals:

The following individuals have been taken into custody:

1. *Puli Aravind Kumar*, 27, from Hyderabad

2. *Gulla Nagaraju*, 34, from Hyderabad

3. *Keshari Naresh*, 31, from Mamsanipalli Village

4. *Janvesh*, 21, from Gadwal District

5. *Nawab Peta Sai Ritesh Reddy*, 23, from Malkapur Village

6. *Santhaka Satish*, 23, from East Godavari District

7. *Sheikh Shamshir Khan*, 26, from Guntur District

8. *Azoji Aravind Kumar*, 22, from Nizamabad District

9. *Rana Harish*, 54, from Annamayya District

Ongoing Investigation:

The police are actively searching for two additional individuals involved in the scam: *Rana Babu Rao @ Noor* and *Pomari Vilas @ Ilachi*, both from Shikari Palem. These individuals are known for selling counterfeit gold as part of their scam operations.

The incident unfolded when Naresh, suspecting the authenticity of the gold offered by the Shikari Palem group, alerted Aravind, an ethical hacker and cybercrime expert. Aravind intended to document the encounter to raise awareness about such scams on his YouTube channel, *A.K. Cyber News*. The confrontation escalated when associates of Aravind discharged toy guns to intimidate the suspected scammers, leading both groups to flee the scene.

Seized Items:

Among the items seized during the operation were:

- Two vehicles: TS08JX3222 and TS08JV9390

- Two toy guns

- 19 counterfeit plastic bullets designed to create sound

- Approximately 2 kg of fake gold-plated chains

- One walkie-talkie

- One microphone

The toy guns, sold for ₹400 each and purchased by Nithesh Reddy and Janvesh from Koti, Hyderabad, lack lethal capabilities. They simulate real firearms only through sound effects and were reportedly meant to intimidate potential victims during confrontations.

The case highlights the ongoing issues with fraudulent activities in the region and the proactive measures being undertaken by the police to combat such crimes. Further investigations are expected as police continue their pursuit of the remaining suspects.