Major relief to lorry owners as govt slashes Green Tax

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Lorry Owners Association and truck operators’ persistent efforts have led to a significant reduction in the Green Tax on older vehicles. On Wednesday, the state government issued an ordinance amending the Andhra Pradesh Motor Vehicles Taxation Act of 1963, outlining revised annual tax rates and providing substantial relief to lorry owners and other vehicle users.

The ordinance will benefit over three lakh lorry operators by significantly lowering the Green Tax.

According to the new rules, vehicles aged between seven and 12 years from registration will incur an annual Green Tax of Rs 1,500. For vehicles older than 12 years, the tax is set at Rs 3,000 annually. Previously, vehicle owners paid 50 per cent of the quarterly tax for vehicles aged seven to 10 years, with the tax varying based on vehicle size, tyres, and other factors. For vehicles aged 10 to 12 years, owners paid one quarterly tax, while those over 12 years faced a hefty Rs 20,000 Green Tax.

The high Green Tax had long burdened the transport sector, prompting truck operators to demand relief. Recently, the state Cabinet approved the tax reduction.

Andhra Pradesh Lorry Owners Association general secretary Y V Eswara Rao along with other leaders, met Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to urge the issuance of GO. The ordinance has now been released, with the new tax rates set to take effect soon.

Eswara Rao expressed gratitude to Chief Minister, the transport minister, public representatives, and senior officials for the gazette notification. He noted that the reduction fulfills a long-standing demand of the lorry owners, particularly since the NDA coalition government assumed office, and will benefit over three lakh truck operators across Andhra Pradesh.