Make efforts for conducting national sports meet in Nellore

Nellore: Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy instructed the sports authorities to make efforts for conducting national sports meet in the district. Launching the district sports meet at ACSR Stadium in the city as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav on Friday, Kakani said he had conducted CM cup sports tourney five years continuously while he was serving as ZP Chairman. The Minister said sports were essential for good physical health and mental peace and the CM also provided employment to the youngsters who excelled in games and sports at the time of selections for Gram Sachivalayam offices. Those who participates in sports, he said they will face any tough situation in life successfully.

Govardhan Reddy appreciated the district administration for conducting district sports meet as part Har Ghar Ka Tiranga celebrations and said he would extend his fullest cooperation for improvement of sector.

District Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu said they have been conducting various activities as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav for the last 11 days and planned the sports event in connection with the International Youth Day on Friday. He said students should focus not only on education related activities but also on extracurricular activities.

Minister Govardhan Reddy, Collector Chakradhar Babu, ZP Chairperson A Arunamma, Mayor P Sravanthi and Nuda Chairman M Dwarakanath formally launched various events. Initially, Govardhan Reddy garlanded portrait of Swamy Vivekananda and offered floral tributes. Chairpersons of various corporations and others participated in the programme.