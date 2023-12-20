Make necessary arrangements for Aadudam Andhra: Collector

Kurnool: District Collector Dr G Srijana said Aadudam Andhra sports would kick-start from December 26.

The officials should ensure that necessary arrangements are made without fail. Under any circumstances there should be no lapses, the collector said.

Addressing a meeting held with the special officers at the mini-conference hall at the District Collectorate, Srijana said Aadudam Andhra sports would start from December 26. Registration of players has almost completed. She has instructed the officials to concentrate on forming of teams and identifying of grounds at the earliest.

A minimum of five sports have to organised at every secretariat level and the required playgrounds need to be identified. A scheduled has to be prepared for organising the sports events at the identified playgrounds, she said. This task has to completed in two to three days, the Collector said. The officials have also been instructed to check the kits of the players.

The Collector asked the officials to provide drinking water facility besides meals to the players. The funds are likely to release in a day or two.

The persons who act as referees at the sports events should be well versed with the rules and regulations. The details in this regard should be provided to the referees.

The officials were also instructed to ensure no untoward incidents take place while organising the sports events.

The special officers have been instructed to visit the allocated mandals on Thursday to inspect the arrangements. They were also told to organise meetings with mandal and village level officials to discuss on the arrangements.

The special officers are told to engage a mandal level officer as special officers at every secretariat, the Collector said.

Kurnool Municipal Commissioner A Bhargav Teja said around 32 grounds have been identified for Aadudam Andhra. Seven grounds were selected exclusively for playing cricket.

Nearly 50 physical education teachers (PETs) have been selected to monitor the mega event besides utilising the services of secretariat staff and volunteers, the commissioner said.

Adoni sub-collector Abhishek Kumar, Zilla Parishad chief executive officer Narasarao Reddy, DSDO Srinivasa Rao and mandal special officers participated.