Make proper assessment of crop damage, officials told

Anantapur: Joint Collector Kethan Garg has instructed agriculture officials to carefully assess the crop damage of farmers in view of drought ruling the roost and adversely affecting the farmers’ economy.

The Joint Collector visited Kamarupalle village to monitor the crop damage assessment by officials. He asked farmers to carefully make losses assessment.

He revealed that a Central team is visiting the district shortly to conduct a tour of the drought-affected areas and make their own assessment.

“No farmer should be at loss because of faulty assessment,” the Joint Collector said. He instructed officials to be ready with estimates, present ground realities and also make necessary arrangements for the Central team’s visit.

Agriculture JD Umamaheshwaramma, ADA Ravi and others participated.