Make pulse polio a grand success

Kurnool/Nandyal: District collectors of Kurnool and Nandyal, Dr G Srijana and Dr K Srinivasulu respectively, ordered the officials to make pulse polio programme a grand success. They flagged off an awareness rally from their respective areas on Saturday.

Kurnool district Collector Dr G Srijana said that pulse polio programme will be conducted from 7 am to 5 pm, covering new-born babies to those completed 5 years. She appealed parents to utilise this opportunity. She said that special booths were set up at bus stands and railway stations and medical staff would visit door-to-door in rural areas to give polio drops.

Nandyal district Collector Dr K Srinivasulu said two polio drops would save a life and added that if anyone miss to take the drops on Sunday (March 3), the staff will visit every house on March 4 and 5 and will administer the drops.