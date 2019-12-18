Make Pulse Polio programme a grand success: Collector R Muthyala Raju

Eluru: Collector R Muthyala Raju has said everyone in medical and health department should extend committed services to make success the Pulse Polio programme scheduled to be held from January 19 to 21.

Holding a review meeting with officials, he informed that it was targeted to administer polio drops to every child below five years of age in the district. As many as 278321 children in rural areas and 85568 children in urban areas were identified for administering polio drops.

Whereas 2251 booths in rural areas will be set up, 395 booths will be opened in urban areas for the purpose. In tribal areas, as many as 464 booths would be arranged under Pulse Polio, he explained.