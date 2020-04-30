Make Vijayawada a model city in containing Corona said Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney

Vijayawada: The officials should strive to make Vijayawada a model city in containing coronavirus in the state by implementing effective containment system, said Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney while addressing the officials through a video conference from her camp office here on Thursday.

Nilam Sawhney underlined the importance of effective implementation of containment system in Vijayawada, Guntur and Kurnool in view of growing number of cases in those cities. More medical camps should be conducted in the red zone areas, she said and added essential commodities and all vegetables should be provided at doorsteps of people in red zone areas.

The Chief Secretary instructed Krishna district collector A Md Imtiaz and commissioner of police Dwaraka Tirumala Rao to conduct more tests in Vijayawada to make it a model city.

Director general of police D Gautam Sawang, who joined the video-conferencing from police headquarters at Mangalagiri, said that it was alarming as several positive cases were being reported from seven areas in Vijayawada. District collector A Md Imtiaz said that out of 19 cluster zones in the city, 120 cases were reported from three clusters, Krishnalanka, Karmika Nagar and Ajit Singh Nagar. Primary and secondary contacts were identified in the three clusters and tests were conducted the next day. He said that fourth survey was started on April 29 in the city.

The collector proposed setting up of another Covid hospital in the city for the employees who are falling victims while on duty. He appealed to the government to recruit 70 lab technicians and 40 staff nurses for the district.

Commissioner of police Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said that lockdown was strictly implemented in the city and criminal cases were being filed against the violators. Joint Collector Madhavi Latha, municipal commissioner Prasanna Venkatesh also took part in the video conference.