Malaria can be controlled by taking precautions says DM and HO N Anuradha

Srikakulam: Malaria can be controlled only with proper care and through spreading awareness among people, said District Medical and Health officer (DM and HO) N Anuradha.

District malaria wing, medical and health officials and staff observed World Malaria Day on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the DM and HO explained malaria symptoms as fever and related ailments.

Malaria spreads only through mosquito bite and one can avoid the mosquito bite by protecting themselves using nets while sleeping. On the occasion, an awareness rally was organised in Srikakulam city. Zonal malaria officer (ZMO) Dr Sanapala Tirupathi Rao explained about mosquito related diseases and how to prevent those diseases by following some precautions and preventive measures.

Persons who are suffering from malaria symptoms they should consult nearest doctors for integrated tests as part of the precautionary measures, he cautioned.

Regular care and a few precautions are enough to prevent mosquito related diseases effectively, the ZMO elaborated.

District malaria officer K Satyannarayana, district immunization officer RVS Kumar, mass media officer Pydi Venkata Ramana, malaria consultant N.Srikanth and staff attended the event.