Malawi delegation visits RTGS

Vijayawada: A delegation from Southeast African nation of Malawi visited the Central Command and Control Room of the Real-Time Governance Society (RTGS) at AP Secretariat on Wednesday. Representatives from the Malawi National Water Resources Authority came to study the effective policies adopted by Andhra Pradesh in water resource monitoring.

As part of their visit, the delegation toured the RTGS facility. RTGS CEO Prakhar Jain welcomed the visitors and explained the functioning of RTGS. He detailed the technological services provided by the organization to ensure seamless implementation of government programs and schemes to the public. He stated that RTGS serves as a bridge between the government and the people. Prakhar Jain also explained how public grievances received through the grievance redressal platform are being resolved.

Dwight Kambuku, CEO of the Malawi National Water Resources Authority, praised the operations of RTGS, calling it exemplary. He remarked that such a technologically advanced system, established to provide better services to the public, is a model for all.

RTGS Deputy CEO M Madhuri and others were present.