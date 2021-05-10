Mamillapalle blast: Kadapa SP briefs details of case, says found 1000 gelatin sticks in car, two arrested

Kadapa district SP Anburajan said that Nageshwar Reddy, the owner of a quarry in Kalasapadu and Raghunath Reddy, who works there, have been arrested in connection with the massive blasts near Mamillapalle in Kadapa district.

The details were revealed at a media conference held in Kadapa. He said that the gelatin sticks were exploded while unloading explosives. He said explosives more than a thousand gelatin sticks were moved in the car from Pulivendula. However, he said that the explosives were not allowed to move.



The SP also asserted that their investigation revealed that the excavations were carried out without permission. He said others in the case would be taken into custody and prosecuted.



Ten labourers were killed in an explosion at a three-stone mine at Thirumalakonda in Mamillapalle village on Saturday. Heavy gelatin sticks were brought in the car to allow mining to take place underground. The accident happened while unloading them with the help of labourers without taking any security measures.