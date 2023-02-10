Mampa panchayat waits for incentive

Rampachodavaram (ASR District): Mampa panchayat which was elected unanimously did not receive incentive funds since 2021. Mampa panchayat in Koyyuru mandal under Paderu revenue division and Mondigedda panchayat in GK Veedhi mandal were elected unanimously in the elections held in that year. By that time, the division of new districts was not completed. The government announced that it would give incentive funds up to Rs 10 lakh to each panchayat on population basis.

Villagers hope that development works can be done in the village and problems can be solved with these funds. Members of panchayats' governing body informed that the unanimous election incentive funds were deposited in the panchayat accounts once less than a year ago, but the government withdrew them again the very next day. They complained that the Finance Commission funds are also coming in small amounts and many conditions are being imposed to spend them thus hindering the development.

Mampa village sarpanch Trinath Padal said they had appealed to the government several times to grant incentive funds.

Every time they say that they will release funds soon, but the government doesn't do the same, he added.

Alluri Sitarama Raju district divisional panchayat officer Kumar said that there are four unanimous panchayats in the present Alluri district. He said that two of these are under the jurisdiction of Rampachodavaram revenue division and unanimous incentive funds have already been granted to them.

The funds will soon be released to Mampa and Mondigedda gram panchayats under Paderu revenue division, he said.