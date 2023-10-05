  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Man allegedly kills a woman over personal disputes in Kadapa

Man allegedly kills a woman over personal disputes in Kadapa
x
Highlights

A woman was brutally murdered in the town's Muslim Fort on Tuesday night in Kadapa district. According to the police report, a woman aged (38) used to work as a labourer in the local Zilla Parishad Urdu High School (outsourcing).

A woman was brutally murdered in the town's Muslim Fort on Tuesday night in Kadapa district. According to the police report, a woman aged (38) used to work as a labourer in the local Zilla Parishad Urdu High School (outsourcing). Her husband died ten years ago and she is making a living with her two daughters. In this process, she met a young man named Subahani (24) from the same area. That led to an extra-marital affair. Recently Subahani went to Kuwait.

He also helped her financially. In this background Subahani asked the woman to marry her eldest daughter. However, she did not agree to this, but recently got a match to her daughter in Giddalur. As per the plan of Subahani, who had increased his faction called the woman to the Urdu school, murdered and dumped the dead body in the bathroom.

After the murder, the accused went directly to the police station and told about the murder. On this incident, SI Mallikarjuna Reddy and ASI Rajasekhar Reddy said that the postmortem was conducted on Wednesday and the body was handed over to the relatives. He said that a case has been registered and investigation is underway.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X