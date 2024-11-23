Live
Just In
Man attacked by sons for delaying marriage
Two men brutally attacked their aged father with sticks and broke his two legs.
Gonegandla (Kurnool district): Two men brutally attacked their aged father with sticks and broke his two legs. The gruesome incident took place at Gonegandla village in Yemmiganur constituency on Friday.
The victim has been identified as Mantha Raju (60). He was admitted in Yemmiganur government hospital for treatment.
According to sources, the victim Raju has two sons, aged 40 and 45 years respectively. Though the sons asked their father to set up a marriage for them, Raju never listened to them. Vexed with the father’s attitude, both the sons attacked him with sticks. In the attack, Raju’s both legs were fractured.
Hearing Raju’s screams due to pain, neighbours rushed to his aid and thwarted the attack and informed the police.
The police shifted injured Raju to hospital, who was later referred to Kurnool government general hospital for better treatment.
When The Hans India enquired Gonegandla CI Gangadhar about the incident, he informed that no case was filed as none filed complaint.