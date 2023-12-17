Man commits suicide after killing estranged lover

Kurnool: A man committed suicide after stabbing his estranged lover to death, at a lodge in Kurnool town on Saturday. The deceased were identified as Vijay Kumar (35) and Shaik Ruksana (32), both residents of Nandikotkur town in Nandyal district.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police K Vijay Sekhar, deceased Vijay Kumar, before his marriage, had an affair with his neighbour Ruksana. Parents of both the families, after learning about the affair, warned them not to continue any further.

Later, Vijay Kumar and Ruksana married other persons. But still they continued their affair.

When this matter came to fore, both the family members once again had verbal argument. After this, Ruksana decided to stop the affair and started to ignore Vijay Kumar, said the DSP.

Unable to bear this, Vijay Kumar wanted to meet Ruksana and took a room in Woodsland lodge on Friday (December 15) and asked her to meet him. Ruksana, along with her son, came to Kurnool to get medical checkup in Government General Hospital. She went to the lodge to meet Vijay Kumar after sending her son to get breakfast.

Heated arguments took place between the duo and in a fit of rage, Vijay stabbed Ruksana to death and later he also committed suicide by cutting his hands.

The lodge staff informed the matter to Three Town police station. Police rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to mortuary for autopsy. A case was filed and under investigation, the DSP added.