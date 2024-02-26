Man dies in a fierce attack by bull at event in Chittoor

Chittoor: The traditional event Jallikattu organised in Tamil Nadu on the occasion of Sankranti festival continues in the surrounding areas of the united Chittoor district. However, in Chittoor it is held in the name of cattle festival whenever it falls on holidays. Recently, Cattle festival held in Tirupati district was held with great enthusiasm. Jallikattu was organized for the first time this year at Rangampet in Chandragiri town. However, in this jallikattu, a person died in a bull attack.

Thousands of youth and people flocked to participate in the cattle festival organized in Chandragiri town. Due to the mismanagement of Jallikattu, the crowd broke out into fights. In this order.. Venkatamuni of Nadimpalle was attacked by a bull. Suddenly, the bull hit him hard on the chest and the situation turned serious. Locals tried to perform CPR on Venkatamu who went unconscious. After that, he was taken to Tirupati Ruya Hospital for treatment. However, the doctors who examined them said that Venkatamuni had already died.

A cattle festival organized for fun led to local tragedy as one person lost his life. In Chandragiri Jallikattu, one person died and several others were seriously injured. The injured were taken to hospitals. Jallikattu was conducted without minimum arrangements and precautions. A case has been registered and investigation is underway for Jallikattu, which was held without the permission of the police.

Jallikattu is considered a traditional sport in Tamil Nadu. Young people show enthusiasm to leave the bulls in the ring to tame them. However, even though there are many cases of injuries and loss of lives, the craze for jallikattu is not diminishing.