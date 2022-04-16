Man slits lover's throat: Spl teams formed to nab accused

Guntur: AP Mahila Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma on Friday consoled Sk Fathima, who is undergoing treatment at GGH in Guntur city. It may be mentioned here that her lover Tulasi Rao slit her throat, suspecting her fidelity, at Sattenapalli on Thursday.

Padma interacted with the family members of Fathima and consoled them. She inquired about the incident. She tried to speak with the victim, but she couldn't speak due to injuries to the throat.

The doctors said, they have performed surgery that lasted for five hours. At present her health condition is out of danger and stable. The victim's relatives expressed serious concern over her health condition and condemned the incident.

Vasireddy Padma said that she will take up the matter with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and do justice to Fathima. She informed that she has already spoke with the investigation officer. The chairperson further said that the police officials have set up special teams to arrest the accused, Tulasi Rao, and added the YSRCP government has taken all steps to provide protection to women.

She recalled that the State Assembly has already passed Disha Act to take stern action against persons harassing women or committing atrocities against them.