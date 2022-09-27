Man steals police Jeep and rams into a tree in Sri Satya Sai district

In a shocking incident, a man stole a police vehicle and met with an accident hitting a tree in Sri Satya Sai district. The police reached the spot on the information and were shocked to know that the person was mentally retarded.

According to the information, Ramanna's son Naveen Kumar of Vaddepalyam village of Kundurpi mandal came to Amarapuram police station on Monday morning. He noticed the police Jeep in a nearby place with keys in it and jumped off with the vehicle.

However, after going about 10 km distance he rammed into a pine tree on the outskirts of the mandal. The people there immediately informed the 108 vehicle, which came and brought Naveen Kumar to the primary health center.

The doctors who examined him said that the person was mentally retarded. Naveen Kumar was taken into custody by the police. The incident has become the topic of discussion.

It is learned that the police didn't register a case as the accused was mentally challenged.