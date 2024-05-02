Mandapeta: Pawan promises allocation of funds for gram panchayats

Mandapeta : JSP chief Pawan Kalyan has made it clear that he will transform the police, revenue, civil supplies and other departments that were “destroyed” under Jagan Mohan Reddy's rule.

The funds given by the Centre will be allocated directly to the panchayats after the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance comes to power, he assured.

He cautioned the Jana Sena activists stating that all efforts of the party would go in vain if the slogans raised by fans in his favour do not turn into votes.



The supporters should realise that the JSP which is yet to become a recognised political party, is still struggling with the election symbol, he said.



Pawan Kalyan addressed an election campaign meeting in Mandapeta constituency under the Konaseema district on Wednesday. He urged people to elect TDP candidate Vegulla Jogeswara Rao in Mandapet and Ganti Harish Mathur, TDP MP candidate in Amalapuram.



He called upon the farmers of Konaseema to declare a political holiday for Jagan Mohan Reddy, who was responsible for the farmers' crop holiday in Konaseema. He accused Kakinada MLA Dwarampudi Chandrasekhar Reddy's family of looting the State's wealth under Jagan's guidance.



He accused CM Jagan of using castes for political gains. He warned his supporters that if they don't go beyond caste, they would lose.



He promised that the NDA government would work for the welfare of Muslims and minorities, give identity cards to tenant farmers and extend full support to farmers.

The JSP chief said farmers across the State incurred a loss of Rs 920 crore due to crop damage. Pawan alleged that Jagan and Co looted Rs 10 crore per month from the four sand reaches in Mandapeta constituency.

