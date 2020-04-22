Mangalagiri: JSP chief Pawan Kalyan deplores selfish politics during corona crisis

Mangalagiri: Jana Sena supremo Pawan Kalyan expressed concern over the recent developments in the State for the past few days which indicate that the ruling party leaders were concentrating more on their political rivals than containing the deadly coronavirus. He said in a statement here on Wednesday that even the superpower nations were rattling with the fast spreading coronavirus.



Several lakhs of workers especially the migrant workers lost their livelihood and are starving with half meal and the farmers are unable to find a way to sell their produce and throwing the crops on roads. If one sees the pace of fast-spreading Covid-19, it is beyond expectations when the pandemic will be brought under control.

He deplored the fact that when the whole world is caught in the situation of a severe catastrophe, the ruling party leaders were resorting to mud-slinging against anyone who highlight their mistakes. They were indulging in political games in critical times of providing emergency health services. It appears that the personal criticism on BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana is nothing but an attempt of character assassination which should be condemned by all. In this period of crisis, Jana Sena is requesting all to keep politics at bay till the pandemic is driven out from the State and the country, he said. He called upon people to keep aside cheap politics and concentrate all energies to protect people, their welfare, needs and resolving their starvation.