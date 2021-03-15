Mangalagiri: Roja participates in party's victory celebrations

Mangalagiri: MLA and APIIC chairperson K Roja said that people supported YSRCP candidates in the recently held municipal polls in the capital region, because TDP government failed to develop Vijayawada and Guntur cities.

She cut a cake on the occasion of party's victory in the municipal elections and International Women's Day Celebrations held in the APICC state office on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, she criticised that the TDP government has neglected the development and shown development in graphics. "People realised it and voted in favour of YSRCP in the municipal elections."

Later, addressing media, she said that municipal elections results are reply to those who criticise that YSRCP has no vote bank in the urban areas. She recalled that from Srikakulam to Chittoor, voters supported YSRCP in the municipal elections.

She condemned the false propaganda made by the TDP candidates against YSRCP. She said that the people are not able to believe N Chandrababu Naidu. She said that she complained against the rebels in Nagari Assembly constituency to the party high command.

She made it clear that the government was extending the benefits of welfare schemes irrespective of caste and religion.