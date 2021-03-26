Mangalagiri: TDP alleges fabrication of false evidence by CID

Mangalagiri: TDP former MLA Dhulipalla Narendra Kumar on Thursday accused the Jagan Mohan Reddy government of misusing some officials in the CID to carry forward its conspiracy to defame former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu in the assigned lands issue and thereby to crush the Amaravati Capital City.

Narendra Kumar said the CID officials did not hesitate to mislead the Amaravati residents in order to create false evidence to tarnish the image of the Capital City as well as the TDP chief in the process. He said CID officials betrayed the capital residents by taking their signatures to confirm whether they sold their assigned lands voluntarily or not and showed those unsuspecting residents were shown as complainants to register false cases against Chandrababu Naidu.

At a press conference here, Narendra Kumar released videos of sting operation on the Amaravati residents who were shown by the CID as complainants in the assigned lands' sale. In the videos, the residents clearly said they had not given any complaints to the CID with regard to the sale of their lands at the time of the land pooling. They said that the CID came and collected their signatures. They were told that it was just for checking whether or not they were the owners of those lands or not.

Strongly objecting to this, Narendra Kumar said that the videos were proof to say how a heinous 'government conspiracy' was going on even as the CID officials took an active role in this as if they were the ruling YSRCP activists. Signature was wrongly taken from one Kanda Pavani, who was a resident of Amaravati capital. Now she said she would not have signed the document given by the CID if she had known about the YSRCP government's plan. The police made sure she signed the paper only to confirm the status of her ownership of the land. She said she had voluntarily sold 70 cents assigned land that came to her from her grandfather and there was no force from any side in this matter.

Another Amaravati resident named Addepalli Sambasiva Rao said in the video that he had some 'konda poramboku' land in capital city and sold part of it. He had clarified that there was no force on them to sell their lands at the time of the land pooling drive.

Citing these incidents, Narendra Kumar expressed concern over the very low levels to which the Chief Minister and his party MLAs were 'stooping' in order to create fabricated evidence and kill Amaravati for the sole purpose of shifting the capital. If Jagan Reddy had any courage, he should accept the fact that he himself welcomed in Assembly and pleaded for 30,000 acres to develop Amaravati when he was the Opposition leader. The Chief Minister should boldly admit that he and his party leaders were determined to shift the capital instead of filing false cases and making fake allegations against Chandrababu Naidu and former minister P Narayana, he said.